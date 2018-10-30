Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Amjad Javed Saleemi has finally removed six senior police officers who were involved in the Model Town killings.

The SSP and SP-rank officers are removed from field postings and they are directed to report to the central police office with immediate effect. The move comes several weeks after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the Punjab government to remove the police officers linked to the Model Town killings from key posts.

According to notification, Faisalabad Region SSP (RIB) Muhammad Maroof Masood Safdar, Gujranwala SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Tariq Aziz, Kasur SP Syed Abdul Raheem Sherazi, Police Commandant (Lahore Ring Road) Imran Karamat, Faisalabad SP (Madina Town) Aftab Ahmad and Principle Police Training School Farooqabad Muhammad Nadeem were transferred and directed to report to the CPO.

Earlier, these police officers were transferred from Lahore to other districts. Despite PM’s orders, former Punjab IGP Muhammad Tahir did not remove these high-ranking officers from field postings. However, IGP Amjad Javed Saleemi on the directions of PM Imran Khan ordered these officers to report to the central police office on Monday.

IB TEAM VISITS CPO

A three-member delegation of officials from the Intelligence Bureau on Monday visited the Central Police Office in Lahore. Manager (IT) Tariq Mehmood, Programmer Muhammad Idrees and Programmer Muhammad Khaleeq were part of the delegation.

During their visit, police department’s Director Computer Bureau Mrs. Shaheen Khalid briefed the delegation in detail regarding the HRMIS system which has already been activated in the Punjab Police. The visiting delegation expressed their interest to replicate the transfer/posting system of HRMIS of Punjab Police at the Intelligence Bureau. On this occasion, police officers extended full cooperation to the visiting delegation.