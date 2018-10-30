Share:

The newly appointed vice chairman of Lahore Development Authority Sheikh Mohammed Imran has vowed to transform LDA into a vibrant public service organization by working as team with other members of the governing body as well as employees of the organization. He stated this during an introductory meeting of the newly nominated members of the governing body at LDA office on Monday. He said that members of the governing body of LDA had just recently been entrusted the responsibilities and no opinion should be formulated about their performance at least before six months.