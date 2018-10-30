Share:

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said that Pakistan and Turkey will continue to further consolidate exemplary fraternal relations.

Talking to Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yrudakul in Rawalpindi on Monday, he said this relationship is based on common faith, values, culture, civilisational linkages, history and mutual trust. The Minister appreciated the economic development and prosperity of Turkey under the visionary leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erodogan.

Pervez Khattak also acknowledged Turkey’s strong support for Pakistan at all international fora and its steadfast support on Kashmir issue.

Speaking on the occasion, the Turkish Ambassador also expressed similar thoughts for further promoting ties between both brotherly countries in all domains of mutual interest, particularly in defence arena. He said that during his tenure as Turkish Ambassador in Pakistan, he will move in all collaborative directions to capture more avenues of mutual development by building on respective strengths.

Later, the Defence Minister also attended the national day celebration of Turkey in Turkish Embassy.

Meanwhile Pakistan and the United Kingdom have emphasised the need for expansion of defence and security ties between the two countries.

Both sides stressed the need during meeting between British High Commissioner in Pakistan Thomas Drew also called on Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak in Rawalpindi today.

The minister expressed that Pakistan attaches great importance to cooperate with UK in regional context and its genuine efforts to push forward Afghan Reconciliation process.

The minister and the high commissioner expressed satisfaction over ongoing collaboration between both countries for regional stability. Both have stressed the need for expansion of defence and security ties between the two countries.