LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday kept the same winning combination against New Zealand for the three-match Twenty20 series, which whitewashed Australia in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs in the third Twenty20 international on Sunday to clinch the series 3-0 -- their first whitewash against Australia in a limited over series -- prompting selectors not to make any changes.

Pakistan face New Zealand in the three-match series with the first one to be played Abu Dhabi tomorrow (Wednesday), followed by the last two in Dubai on Friday and Sunday. No change means experienced pace spearheads M Amir and Wahab Riaz continued to be left out, while fast bowler Rumman Raees is still not fit after suffering a knee injury.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have added second specialist spinner to their Twenty20 squad, with left-armer Ajaz Patel drafted in from New Zealand A side.

PAKISTAN: Sarfraz Ahmed (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shanwari, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf.

NEW ZEALAND: Kane Williamson (capt), Corey Anderson, Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.