LAHORE - The PML-N will release white paper to project performance of the federal and provincial governments under Nawaz Sharif and Shehhaz Sharif to compare what the PTI government will do in the first 100 days in power.

The party sources say that the PML-N is preparing to play a proactive role in the politics apart from continuing the judicial battle in cases against their Quaid and secure release of party President Shehbaz Sharif on bail.

About JUI-F’s invitation to the PML-N to attend all parties conference, sources say, it has been decided that a party delegation will attend the APC that will be represented by the PML-N leaders close to JUI-F leadership and well-versed in politics of religio-political parties.

The party Quaid Nawaz Sharif will not take part in the proposed APC although he will finalise names representing the PML-N. They say till release of Shehbaz from NAB custody a consultative body of seniors of the party headed by Hamza Shehbaz will discuss the issues pertaining to the PML-N and politics and finalise recommendations that will be presented to the Party Quaid Nawaz Sharif for approving. Sources say this arrangement has been necessitated by the fact that the PML-N is the largest party in Punjab and the party and the political matters in every district can be taken care of. They say matters relating to the government intentions towards scrapping existing local government system in Punjab, expediting probe into the alleged election rigging as well as price hike and socio-economic problems coupled with policies and decisions of the PTI government, will also come under discussion by that body and a line of action will be suggested on the same.

Sources maintain that a former federal minister has been assigned the task to work on the white paper that is expected to be released as the PTI government completes its 100 days in power.

The white paper will highlight the projects, development schemes and programmes initiated by the PML-N government for betterment of the public. The programmes implemented in health, education, agricultural, human development, infrastructure and to revamp the economy will figure in that paper that will also show the difficulties of law and order and others the party had inherited after the May 2013 elections.

Meanwhile, PML-N City President Muhammad Pervez Malik has said that the Punjab government is scared of the PML-N popular strength and this fact is evident from the containers placed around the accountability court to check the party workers on the occasion of Shehbaz Sharif’s appearance in the trial court. He said the workers were quite peaceful and wanted to exercise their democratic right which had been denied to them.