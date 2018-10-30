Share:

The local police have registered two first information reports (FIRs) against quacks for breaking seals of their outlets, which were earlier sealed by the Punjab Healthcare Commission. The PHC had earlier closed down Al-Hussain Homoeopathic Clinic and Bhatti Medical Store. However, operators of these centres, Homoeopathic Doctor Shaukat Ali and quack Fayyaz, broke the seals and began their illegal businesses again. On the PHC complaints, the Kahna police station had registered the FIRs, and initiated further proceedings. On the other, the PHC teams had closed down 10 quacks’ outlets in Nishter Town (Lahore) after visiting 70 centres. As per data, 16 quacks’ shops had been converted into other businesses. The sealed ones were: Qadri Free Dispensary, Anayat Clinic, Ali Dental Associate, Madina Medical Store, Tariq Clinic, Chaudhry Tariq Dental Surgery, Nadeem Dental Clinic, Al-Fareed Dispensary, Life Care Medical Laboratory and Tahir Clinic.