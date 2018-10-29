Share:

Islamabad-The Federal Government Services Hospital (FGSH) Polyclinic formed a three member board for the medical examination of leader of the opposition Shahbaz Sharif, The Nation learned on Monday.

Sources said that the three members’ board will be comprised of consultant physician Dr. Asif Irfan, associate cardiac physician Dr. Hamid Iqbal and medical officer from police department Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed.

Reportedly, president Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Shahbaz, during his appearance before accountability court at Lahore had complained regarding his poor health condition and no-availability of medical facilities in his detention.

The opposition leader asked court that he is a cancer survivor and the NAB officials are not allowing him a medical check-up.

The opposition leader reached the capital to attend the National Assembly (NA) session after the speaker of the lower house Asad Qaiser issued his production orders.

Sources at Polyclinic said that the hospital administration has formed a medical board comprising senior officials to determine the health condition of the opposition leader.

Sources said that the medical board will decide whether to admit Shahbaz Sharif or not. Sources also informed that due to security concerns the medical team will likely visit the ministers’ enclave for the medical examination.

However, the NAB authorities instead of taking the opposition leader to the hospital for his medical examination took him to the parliament house for the ongoing session.

“Earlier hospital authorities were informed that Shahbaz Sharif will be brought to the hospital directly from Lahore,” said an official.

Spokesperson Polyclinic Hospital, Dr. Shareef Astori said that the hospital administration has formed a three-member medical board for the medical check-up of Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that admitting Shahbaz Sharif at hospital will be a premature decision as it depends on his medical examination by the board.