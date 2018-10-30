Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR - A jobless person along with his family protested outside the Press Club after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) asked him to pay tax for owning multiple textile mills registered in his name in Faisalabad.

After emergence of several cases of fake bank accounts registered against him, Afroze Saleem Bhatti received a notice from the FBR on October 15 stating that he is to pay sales tax for a textile mill in Faisalabad. According to the notice from the FBR, Bhatti owes sales tax on his mill since 2015, and summoned him to Faisalabad on Oct 18.

When he went to the FBR office, he was told that he owned three more textile mills worth billions of rupees, including Al-Madina, Al-Noor and Al-Qasim, in Bahawalpur and owed millions of rupees tax. Bhatti, along with his family members as well as residents of the area, protested outside the Press Club, saying that he was very poor and lived in a rented house.

He said he worked for a private real estate agency and earned Rs15,000 a month. He added that he had lost his job a few months ago because he was suffering from a disease. He further said that now his father and brother were supporting him financially. He appealed to the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the situation and sell all the mills registered in his name and deposit the money in the dam fund.