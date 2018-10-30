Share:

HYDERABAD - Price hike, unemployment, poverty and irrelevant policies were creating unrest and uncertainty among the people of Pakistan.

These views were expressed by Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Information Secretary Sindh while addressing a ceremony here on Monday, organised in his honour which hosted by Yaqoob Masih, minority councilor, in Islamia colony, Hyderabad.

Senator Aajiz said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government compelled people to commit suicide within their 70 days of ruling due to their U-turns in each and every issue what they claimed.

He said that Imran Khan claimed that they would not borrow loan from the IMF but such claims went in van, adding that people were deceived of their policies and they were not initiating to boost economy and create good political atmosphere.

While addressing Saghir Qureshi, president of PPP district Hyderabad said as the PTI ruled the country, non stability and price hike was increasing and they were introducing irrelevant policies.

Meanwhile, Naveed Anthoni, MPA said that the PPP has always encouraged lower and middle class and assisted helpless and down-trodden people but the PTI despite of claims nominated rich and millionaires.

The ceremony was also participated by Ahsan Abro, Information Secretary, PPP district Hyderabad, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Azhar Siyal, Danyal Abro and other large number of PPP workers.