ISLAMABAD - The central leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf under the chair of Imran Khan Monday decided not to dole out the slot of Chairman Public Accounts Committee to Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sahrif and formed a committee under the head of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to evolve consensus in consultation with opposition parties on some other person.

The parliamentary party meeting of ruling PTI, held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan, discussed host of issues with main focus on the appointment of Public Accounts Committee chairmanship.

It was almost the consensus view of the party MPs that Shahbaz Sharif could not be given the position as he would have to audit and scrutinise the government of his elder brother and he could not maintain neutrality, so some other person could be given this responsibility.

The decision to give the slot of chairman Public Accounts Committee to Leader of Opposition in the charter of democracy signed by Nawaz Sharif and late Benazir Bhutto in exile and when these parties had come in power they had followed it during the previous two terms in power.

The PTI leadership also proposed the name of Syed Fakhar Imam of PTI for the slot and also formed a committee under the head of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to approach opposition parties to evolve consensus on the name of Syed Fakhar Imam.

Sources in the government informed that Prime Minister Imran Khan had even asked Shah Mahmood Qureshi that in case the opposition parties bring some mutually acceptable opposition Parliamentarian for the slot, the government would give due consideration to it.

The opposition parties had already taken a very strong position on the issue and PML-N leaders said that in case the slot of Public Accounts Committee would not be given to Leader of Opposition Shahbaz Sharif then they would not become part of the Public Accounts Committee and would also quit other Standing Committees of the National Assembly.

The sources aware of the developments taking place on this front informed that on this particular issue Pakistan People’s Party was also standing with Leader of Opposition and would join force the ruling alliance to continue with the positive and healthy parliamentary norm.

However, PPP may not join PML-N in taking the extreme step of stepping out of all the standing committees of the lower house of the Parliament.

