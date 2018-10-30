Share:

KARACHI - Clean drinking water will be provided to all government schools in Sindh by December 2018, provincial government told Sindh Water Commission (SWC) here on Monday.

Education Secretary Sinsh Shahid Pervez submitted a report about the provision of clean drinking water to the government schools in province and claimed that clean drinking water has been provided to 4,446 government schools by October 15.

There are 5,929 government schools in Sindh report stated and indicted that the work is underway to provide clean drinking water to remaining 1,468 government schools the province.

The judicial commission - mandated by Supreme Court and headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim had issued the directive for provision of clean drinking water in the schools of the province. On the directives of commission, a six-member committee was constituted to resolve the dispute between Sindh government and Pak Oasis for payment of dues with regard to RO plants.

The committee is comprised of Secretary GA Sindh as Chairman and Secretary Finance Sindh; Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Additional Director National Accountability Bureau, Project Director PMU, Public Health Engineerand Chief Operating Officer Pak Oasis as its members.

Commission directed the committee to submit its recommendations after holding meetings after fifteen days with the consent of participants, the provisional payment of Rs336 million shall be released by Finance Department to Pak Oasis forthwith subject to the final settlement in the light of recommendations of the report of the committee, the commission ordered.