Islamabad - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Monday said that the country was facing challenges like poverty, unemployment, water scarcity, corruption, terrorism and weak economy and the political forces of the country need to joined hands to steer out the country of these challenges.

While meeting the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and former prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, newly-elected Member of National Assembly Chaudhry Munis Ellahi and Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Asad Qaiser said that it was his desire to discuss the issues of national importance in the National Assembly.

While congratulating Chaudhry Munis Ellahi and Chaudhry Salik, the Speaker said that there election was the evidence of trust and confident of their constituents reposed in the leadership of PML-Q. He said that Ch. Shujaat Hussain is a big name in the politics of Pakistan. His politics based on principles and respect to others and he always given priority to national interests upon personal interests, he added.

Former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain said that Muslim League was stood with the present government to take the country out of crises and his party believes in politics of values instead of power and has always given priority to national interests. He said that due to abortive policies of previous governments, the country was facing economic problems. He appreciated the steps taken by the present government to steer out the country from economic crises.