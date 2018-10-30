Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau witness in the Flagship Investment Reference Wajid Zia said Qatari Prince Hammad bin Jassam had conditionally agreed to visit Pakistan to record his statement before the Joint Investigation Team in the Panama Papers case.

While responding to the cross-questioning of Khawaja Harris, the Defence Counsel for Nawaz Sharif, Wajid Zia stated that Panama JIT did not agree to provide questionnaire to Qatari prince ahead of his visit to Pakistan to record his statement before Panama JIT.

Earlier, in yesterday’s hearing on Flagship investment reference at NAB Accountability Court, the court ordered NAB Prosecutor to file a final statement till next hearing likely to be held on Oct 30 in the court regarding Al-Aziziya Reference.

During hearing of Flagship Investment Reference, former premier Nawaz Sharif appeared before the Accountability Court personally. Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris keep continued his cross-questioning with Prosecutor’s witness Wajid Zia. During cross-questioning, NAB prosecutor objected to the queries of defence regarding legal complications.

Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik while approving objections of the NAB prosecutor remarked that the defence should make cross-questioning with NAB witness on relevant issues instead of raising questions on legal complications.

During cross-questioning, Wajid Zia informed the Accountability Court that Qatari Prince Hammad bin Jassam in reply to the letters of Panama JIT refused straight forwardly to visit Pakistan to record his statement before Panama JIT, however later, after formal meeting agreed conditionally to record his statement with Panama JIT. However, on the plea of Qatari Prince , Panama JIT refused to provide questionnaire to the Qatari prince ahead of recording his statement.

Later, counsel of Nawaz Sharif deferred to file petition against Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Information and Broadcasting stating that they aims at focusing their entire attention on this particular case of Nawaz Sharif.

Accountability Court also ordered NAB to file final statement regarding witnesses in Al-Aziziya Steel Mills Reference. After filing of final statement by NAB prosecutor, the court will decide about statement of the culprit under section 342.

Later on, the court adjourned hearing in the Flagship Investment Reference till today (Tuesday).