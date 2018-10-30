Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Railways sub company RailCop has announced to earn Rs431 million in one year as a pure profit after deduction of taxes. It was disclosed in the 38th annual meeting of the RailCop, chaired by Chairman Railways M Javaid Anwar at the PR headquarters on Monday. The meeting was informed that the company earned collectively Rs1.33 billion in 32 years from its constitution in 1980 to 2012-13 while it earned the same amount in five years, from 2012-13 to 2017-18. The meeting was told that net worth of the company had been increased from Rs2.5 billion to Rs3 billion. RailCop Managing Director Amir Nisar Ch presented the report in the meeting on which the chairman appreciated the MD and the staff of the company. The MD said that the company had been working on 15 projects and Pakistan Stock Exchange had offered to register the company with the exchange. The company’s Board of Directors approved one million rupees as dividend for the railways.