Chief Minister Punjab is requested to kindly consider the deplorable situation of government colleges in Punjab particularly in rural areas. Despite the fact that the issue was first highlighted before the caretaker Chief Minister and then the sitting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar no tangible action has been taken yet. This is a matter that demands urgency and attention as thousands of newly enrolled students are desperately waiting for the teaching staff. As it seems far fetched to conduct a fresh psc the Chief Minister is requested to reinstate the Internee lecturers hired by the previous government to fill the gap. The said practice is in exercise for last 9 years, those internees have a vast teaching experience. It is crystal clear to the Chief Minister that internship is a training course to complete a master degree whereas previous government launched said programme for master degree holers.

IFTAKHAR MAHMOOD,

Jhelum, October 18.