LONDON-Rita Ora has announced a huge world tour for 2019. The ‘Let You Love Me’ hitmaker will travel the world to promote her upcoming new album ‘Phoenix’, which will be released on November 23.

She said: ‘’I’m so happy to be on tour again! Nothing makes me happier than performing and travelling to see all my fans. ‘’It will be first time performing news songs from ‘Phoenix’ and I can’t wait for you to hear them! I’m looking forward to this tour so much.’’Kicking off in Melbourne, Australia at the Falais Theatre on March 1, the 24-date tour will take her to places like Tokyo, Japan and Stockholm, Sweden before the run comes to an end with seven UK shows.

That leg of the tour starts on May 21 in Cardiff, and will see Rita play to fans in Bournemouth, London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds and Glasgow.

The LP will be Rita’s second release - following her debut self-titled record in 2012 - and she is excited to let her fans hear the new tunes.

She added: ‘’One of the most liberating feelings for me is performing and creating music. This album is a true labour of love, and it was important for me to do it my way. ‘’I’m so appreciative of the love and support from those who worked with me on the record and allowed me create something I’m really proud of. They gave me the space and freedom to create something from my heart. Both challenging and euphoric at times.

‘’I am really proud of and grateful for the journey that the making of Phoenix has taken me on. To my fans, thank you for your patience and thank you always for listening.’’