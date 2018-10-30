Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN: Armed robbers looted foreign currency, jewellery and other valuables worth millions of rupees from the house of a France returned youth here on Monday, police said. Six armed robbers barged into the house of Mobbashar Hassan Gondal and took the residents hostage at gunpoint. The robbers made off with foreign currency, jewellery, cellphones and other valuables worth millions of rupees. Mobbashar Gondal accused the police of dillydallying, demanding action to trace and arrest the culprits.–INP