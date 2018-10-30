Share:

Entire world is aware about the miserable conditions of the people of Rohingya even so many families are living in camps in Bangladesh recent times. According to the United Nations migration agency families are selling their girls into forced labour to raise money and according to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said it had identified 99 cases of human trafficking since September last year. It is harsh for me to note down the painful situations of the Rohingya people then how harshening for those families who are supposed to take extreme measures to sacrifice one family member for the sake of the others. The concerns authorities need to look in the matter seriously to save them who are being victims of human trafficking. However, to be able to truly put a stop to this criminal activity the concerns authorities should help the families who are compel in hands of poverty.

MUHAMMAD BAKHTIYAR,

Turbat, October 18.