Share:

Saliha Saeed has taken charge as Deputy Commissioner on Monday. She said drive against encroachments will continue. “Providing facilities to citizens is the foremost priority,” she added. Later on, she chaired a meeting and reviewed arrangements for 975th urs ceremonies of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, Chehlum of Imam Ali RA Annual Raiwind congregation, operation against electricity and gas theft, and progress of revenue department. Lahore Waste Management Authority also gave briefing to newly appointed DC about Operation Clean in metropolis.