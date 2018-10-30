Share:

The meteorological department has forecast scattered rain with snowfall over the hills for parts of the country from Wednesday to Friday. According to the experts, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on Tuesday (today). Under the influence of this weather system, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Rawalpindi division, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir and at isolated places in Kohat, Bannu, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions from Wednesday to Friday. Snowfall over the hills is also expected in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam Malamjabba, upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree and Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period. Meanwhile, decrease in temperature and higher concentration of pollutants like carbon monoxides (CO), Oxides of Sulfur and Nitrates, Particulates Maters (PM2.5 and PM10) has made the atmosphere of Lahore hazy, causing serious health hazards. Westerly wave is unlikely to make significant impact as rains will be light and sporadic. This, however, will further decrease the temperature and later provide conducive atmosphere for formation of fog/smog.