SHABQADAR:- A Khasadar official was martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack in Mohmand district on Monday. According to details, Esa Khan was going on foot to a check post in Safi tehsil for duty when a remote-controlled IED explosion claimed his life. Security forces reached the spot and shifted Esa to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.–Agencies