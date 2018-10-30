Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Quaid former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will likely meet party chief and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif in his Parliament’s chamber today (Tuesday) to discuss with him the overall political situation in the country, the pending corruption cases and inquiries against them and particularly to decide on level of participation in All Parties Conference (APC) by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif was to chair the Parliamentary party meeting ahead of the National Assembly session but as he was brought late from Lahore by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials so the parliamentary party meeting could not be held.

The Tuesday meeting of PML-N would be attended by the select party leaders in the chamber of Leader of Opposition with the main agenda to decide the level of participation in the JUI-F-sponsored APC of opposition parties.

A couple of days back JUI-F chief met Nawaz Sharif at his Jati Umra residence and extended invitation for the opposition parties moot which the former said would decide in consultation with party chief Shahbaz Sharif and senior party leaders.

As Shehbaz Sharif was in NAB custody on physical remand so the meeting of Nawaz Sharif or any other family member was not allowed so it was decided that the decision on participation in the APC would be made on Monday after consulting Shehbaz Sharif and other Parliamentary party leaders.

Now Nawaz Sharif would be meeting his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif today (Tuesday) where select party leaders were also called to discuss the level of participation in the JUI-F sponsored moot of opposition parties to devise some joint strategy against the ruling coalition led by PTI.

It was interesting to note that Nawaz Sharif after his ouster from the office of Prime Minister would be coming in the Parliament House for the first time and would be meeting party leaders.

Sources in the party informed that the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif had already asked the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to come up with clear-cut agenda of the opposition parties’ huddle so that the parties could prepare themselves accordingly.

These sources said that the party was divided over the participation of Nawaz Sharif in the moot as some party leaders were of the view that PML-N should send a high-level delegation led by Raja Zafarul Haq and Nawaz Sharif would meet the opposition parties leaders mainly Asif Ali Zardari at some later stage.

On the other hand PPP was also waiting for the decision of PML-N and they would pick their team to participate in the moot after seeing the level of participation of PML-N in the conference and if PML-N Quaid would stay away from the event then PPP would also send their delegation most probably led by Syed Khursheed Shah.

Sources in PML-N informed that the other issues including the ongoing trial and inquiries against the Sharif family and the course of action the party would adopt in different scenarios.

ABRAR SAEED