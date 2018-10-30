Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court Monday extended for another 10 days physical remand of PML-N President and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif including three-day transit remand in Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan announced its verdict on NAB’s request for a 15-day physical remand of leader of the opposition in National Assembly.

Strict security arrangements were made on Monday morning even the media and party workers were barred from entering the premises of the judicial complex where the accountability courts located. Police contingents and Rangers were deployed in and outside the court premises. The roads leading to the courts were blocked with containers and barbed wires.

As proceedings commenced, Shehbaz said the NAB arrested him on Oct 5 as he was called by the bureau in Punjab Saaf Pani Company case and arrested in Ashiana Housing Scheme case. He said he spent 25 days in NAB’s custody and the investigators used to ask him about different projects including Ashiana Housing Scheme, Punjab Saaf Pani, Laptop and others. Sharif quoted an investigator saying him that killing person could not be corrected by offering prayers. He said he replied to him that he was intentionally being held accused.

“I am a cancer patient and I got it operated in the US during my exile. God is great who granted me recovery,” he said adding that Shehbaz said he had asked the NAB officials for blood test a week ago but they told him that they had conveyed his message to the high-ups and were waiting for their orders.

He said he needed regular medical checkup and recently the God gifted him a grandson. He said he was not a guest; he was a human being and Pakistani citizen. Shehbaz said such restrictions were not imposed even during the martial law periods.

“I wasn’t allowed to see my family while Indian agent was allowed to see his family,” said Shehbaz, adding, “I was also denied weekly meeting with my family in NAB’s custody. What the crime I have committed by serving Punjab?” he asked. He also recited few poetic verses in the court.

NAB prosecutor Waris Ali Janjua submitted the investigation report done so far in the case and also furnished a feasibility report. The NAB objected to the feasibility report prepared by the Lahore Development Authority, and said that millions of rupees went wasted in this project.

The prosecutor said the project’s worth was Rs23 billion while the feasibility report showed its worth as Rs14 billion only. Shahid Shafiq was not qualified for the contract and 2000 kanal land was given to Paragon City, he further said. At this, Shehbaz interrupted NAB prosecutor and said he did not get this feasibility report prepared.

The judge asked the NAB prosecutor about the matter of Rs23 billion and Rs14 billion on which he replied that it was the cost of the land which was bought for Ashiana Housing Scheme. He said this cost came on the record when they investigated Ahad Khan Cheema, the former LDA director general.

The prosecutor said the LDA feasibility report was not authentic and was tantamount to benefit Paragon City.

At this, Shehbaz said the NAB had asked him this question a multiple times and he replied to them that why they had been asking him this question rather than asking the LDA. Shehbaz objected to the NAB’s investigation report. The NAB prosecutor said Bilal Qudwai was awarded the contract illegally. On it, the PML-N president, while swearing to God, said the questions for which they had been pleading the court for further remand had already been put to him during the custody. “They could not prove anything,” said Shehbaz. The former CM told the judge that he himself disclosed whole tale of Kamran Kiani during his speech in the parliament. The judge allowed him to speak and snubbed the NAB official for repeatedly interrupting him in the courtroom.

Shehbaz said he would speak with arguments and presented copy of the minutes of the meeting held in connection with the first bid of the project. NAB itself leveled allegations in Saaf Pani Company case and then itself abolished the same, he said adding that the NAB was satisfied about its question related to Ashiana Housing Scheme scam. On it, the NAB official once again interrupted Shehbaz and said that he was misstating about it. “Shehbaz is habitual of asking questions rather than giving the answers,” the prosecutor said. The officials pleaded the court for further 15-day physical remand of Shehbaz to carry out further investigation in the matter. A female lawyer, meanwhile, starting speaking in favour of Shehbaz. On which the NAB court judge said they knew she was also there and the courtroom burst into laughter.

wAdvocate Azam Nazir Tarar representing Shehbaz in the case opposed NAB’s plea regarding further remand, pleading that the same be rejected. At this, the counsel of the NAB said that they had received production order of Shehbaz Sharif, therefore, his transit remand also be allowed. Amjad Pervez, the other lawyer of Shehbaz, argued that they had already submitted complete record to the NAB and submitted answers of all questions. Therefore, there was no need of further physical remand. He also asked the court to reject NAB’s plea for further remand.

After hearing both sides, NAB Court Judge Syed Najamul Hassan by announcing the reserved judgment on NAB’s plea for physical remand, granted 10-day physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif to NAB authorities and also allowed his 3-day transit remand. The court directed the NAB officials to produce Shehbaz again on Nov 07.

Initially, the NAB authorities secured 10-day physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif on Oct 6 and then 14-day remand on Oct 16 to hold investigation of the scam.