DUBAI:- Pakistan veteran cricketer Shoaib Malik praised the entire team along with every single member after they whitewashed Australia in the T20Is. However, Pakistan completely outplayed Australia in the Tests and T20Is. They convincingly beat Australia 1-0 in the two-match Test series and whitewashed them 3-0 in T20I series. The Men in Green won the last and final T20 match by 33 runs. Shoaib Malik scored 18 runs and surpassed Brendon McCullum to become the second highest run-scorer in T20I history.