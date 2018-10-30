Share:

WASHINGTON - One student is receiving treatment for critical injuries and another student is in custody after a shooting at a high school in the US state of North Carolina, the Matthews Police Department said in a statement on Monday.

“The victim is currently in critical condition receiving treatment at the hospital,” the police said in a Twitter message. “This is still an ongoing investigation.” Earlier on Monday officers said they arrested another student in connection with the shooting, which appears to be an isolated incident. The Charlotte-Mecklenberg School District said law enforcement officials have lifted the lockdown at Butler High School. Parents are allowed to pick up their students from the school, but classes will continue as scheduled for students who choose to remain on campus, the school added. The issue of gun violence in US schools has become an increasing concern in the country following several mass shootings, including one on February 14 at the Stoneman Douglas school in Florida, where a former student killed 17 people.