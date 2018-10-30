Share:

PARIS - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina jumped three places to fourth in the latest world rankings released on Monday after claiming the biggest title of her career at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore. Svitolina overcame American Sloane Stephens in three sets in Sunday’s final and moves above US Open champion Naomi Osaka. Simona Halep was already guaranteed to finish the year as world number one despite being forced out of the event with a back injury. Petra Kvitova dropped two spots to seventh after she lost all three of her round-robin matches in Singapore. Germany’s Angelique Kerber is at number two with 5875 points and Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki at number four with 5586 points. US Open winner Naomi Osaka of Japan is lying at number five while at number six is USA’s Sloane Stephens.