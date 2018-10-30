Share:

NANKANA - Two Rescue 1122 workers have been suspended over alleged involvement in the suspected sexual assault on a Sikh teenage girl at Nankana Sahib on October 27, a district emergency officer said on Monday.

DO Emergency Akram Panwaar said that a high-level committee has also been formed to investigate the incident and once the charges are established, a stern departmental action would be taken against the rescue officials. According to the medico-legal examination report, no tears, bruises or laceration were found in the examination of the victim body. However, the girl will be taken to Lahore today for further tests.

The results of the tests will arrive in a minimum time frame of two months, said Investigative Officer Basharat Ali, adding that the suspects would be kept in custody on physical remand for further investigation.

According to FIR registered by the Nankana Sahib City Police, the 15-year-old mentally challenged girl went missing on Sunday. The family searched her everywhere but did not find. At around 1:30am, the family members of the girl found a Rescue 1122 ambulance parked by the roadside for long time which looked suspicious. When probed further, the found both the suspects committing the crime with their daughter.

The FIR added that when the victim's family made noise, the suspects drove the ambulance away, threw the victim near a sugar mill on Nankana Road and escaped.

A spokesperson for the district police on Monday said that the suspects had been arrested and a case has been registered against them. The spokesperson said that an investigation has been launched on the complaint of the Sikh community. He said that all-out measures will be taken to ascertain fact and provide justice to the victim. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari also took notice of the incident on Sunday, saying: "Abuse of vulnerable citizens will not be tolerated.