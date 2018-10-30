Share:

WASHINGTON - Thousands of troops will deploy to the US-Mexico border ahead of the anticipated arrival of a caravan of asylum-seekers from Honduras, US media reported on Monday.

US officials told the Wall Street Journal the US military is planning to deploy 5,000 troops, which is an increase from the earlier reported 800-1,000 troops.

At the initial stage of the military mission, called Operation Faithful Patriot, US troops are likely to be deployed to ports of entry, but later they are expected to support border officials by staffing command and control centers, building tents, and providing medical assistance, the report said.

According to the newspaper, approximately 1,800 troops will be deployed to Texas, 1,700 to Arizona and 1,500 to California.

On Friday, Defense Secretary James Mattis officially signed off on a deployment of troops to work on support tasks for the Border Patrol, including the construction of temporary barriers, transportation, and planning.

The Trump administration had earlier announced plans to deploy more troops on the border - in addition to 2,000 National Guard forces previously deployed - to help block the migrant caravan from Central America that is making its way through Mexico to the United States.

The United Nations said the migrant caravan included approximately 7,000 people, however on Thursday, Mexican law enforcement said there were just 3,630 people still traveling, and that 1,750 requested asylum in Mexico.