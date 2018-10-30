Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - A man killed his sister-in-law (brother’s wife) along with her alleged paramour in the name of honour here on Monday. The incident occurred in Basti Kacha Lashari, Mauza Walwat, Tehsil Alipur, in the Kudai Police remit. According to police, the accused identified as Javed Lashari murdered his sister-in-law Samina along with her paramour Sadiq Baloch, alleged after spotting them in objectionable condition.

According to sources, the girl was married off against her will and that she was unhappy with her life. “She had allegedly kept intact her relations with the man of her choice and was caught red handed, resulting in her death,” the sources claimed.

Alipur SDPO Nasrullah Warraich taking notice of the incident and directed the SHO concerned to take swift action. The police have arrested the accused who confessed to his crime. The dead body was shifted to THQ Hospital Alipur for post-mortem and medico-legal formalities. It is worth mentioning that it is the same place where 16 people were killed through poisonous Lasi “on the same issue” some months ago. The police have launched further investigation.