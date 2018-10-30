Share:

OKARA - A woman was killed while her husband was injured in firing by dacoits for putting up resistance to a house robbery here the other day.

In Nama Jindyka village near Haveli Lakha Town, Azam along with his family was asleep when some unidentified armed men entered the house and started collecting valuables. Meanwhile, the family woke up and put up resistance.

The robbers opened fire resulting death of Azam's wife Hafiza Rehana. Azam also sustained injuries and was referred from a local hospital to Lahore due to his critical condition.

Locals protested against the incident. The Haveli Lakha police assured the protestors early arrest of the accused.

INQUIRY COMPLETED

The inquiry committee comprising Director Health Dr Sadiq Saleem, CEO Health Dr Abdul Majeed, and DHQ Hospital Medical superintendent Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed completed the inquiry into the birth of a child in the corridor of labour room of the hospital on Saturday night.

The applicant, Ghulam Ali, along with another complainant appeared before the committee and stated the whole incident. The lady doctor concerned Sumeera Shaheen and other staffers of the labour room also appeared before the committee with record and treatment details.

It is learnt that the director health on Skype briefed the provincial health minister about the details of the statements and other hospital related incident record.

The suspended lady doctor was reinstated as no negligence on the part of the lady doctor and other staff was found.