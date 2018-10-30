Share:

BADIN - Directorate of Schools Education (DSE) organised a workshop on ‘Quality Education Enhancement Plan’ which was participated by large number of education officials, employees and other officials on Monday.

The workshop elaborated and reviewed in connection of schedule of study, school management, class room management, SMC record, GR maintenance and other relevant subjects and aspects.

Syed Rasool Bux Shah, director of Hyderabad region schools said that teachers should strive hard for promotion of quality education to improvise the system. He said that all should utilise their professional capabilities and expertise for the sake of betterment and result oriented approach.

He emphasised to initiate study schedule, class room management and others in such a way which could be beneficial for students.

The workshop was also participated by Ghulam Sarwar, Deputy Director, Allah Dino Mallah, Assistant Director, Ghulam Murtaza Chandio, regional focal person, and others.