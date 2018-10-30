Share:

GUJRANWALA - Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid paid a visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Gujranwala on Monday, and inspected different wards.

He asked the patients about medical facilities being provided by the hospital administration. She said that Rs280 billion had been kept in the budget for the improvement of health sector; the government is struggling hard to get achievement in health sector within the first 100 days of the PTI government.

She said that health card would be provided for the public in December while journalists' community will also be facilitated with the health card scheme. She said that 8,000 doctors and 1,500 nurses had been recruited through public service commission. She said that contractual employees in health sector could get them regularised by submitting written applications to the higher authorities.

The hospital medical superintendent gave a briefing to the minister about medical facilities. The minister directed the hospital administration and doctors to perform their duties honestly and all patients be given free treatment and medicines, especially in emergency and gynaecology ward; no negligence in this regard will be tolerated.