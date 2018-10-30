Share:

LAHORE - The Zong 4G has become the first telecom company in the country to successfully deploy and cross the 10,000 4G sites mark in view of bringing widest 4G coverage for its subscribers. According to a press release issued on Monday, the company claimed that with 4G presence in already more than 300 cities, the company’s current development implies that Zong 4G has not only become the first telecom entity to own over 10,000 operational 4G sites but also the one and only to secure widest 4G coverage at every nook and corner of the country. Additionally, Zong 4G plans to roll out over 5,000 4G sites in the next three years to cater to the growing demands of its 4G customers whose number has been exponentially increasing with every passing day. “Zong 4G has taken the lead to connect Pakistan with the rest of the world. We have upgraded all our sites to 4G and developed the most seamless and technologically advanced network which is second to none,” said the telecom company’s spokesperson in a statement.

For a telecom company, this kind of technological excellence not only enhances the professional quotient but also brings along a host of responsibilities to shoulder the demands of our ever growing network that offers unmatched connectivity from Peshawar to Gwadar. Being fully cognizant of the situation, Zong is eyeing to add 5,000 additional sites in next three years as we believe that our customers should experience the largest 4G coverage in country- which is unrivaled for in reliability and connectivity.