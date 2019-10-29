Share:

BRAZIL-Trees that help keep soils fertile could slow or stop deforestation in Brazil’s “arc of destruction”.

A project using inga trees hopes to show smallholders that they can earn a decent living from the land. Inga trees, known as ice-cream bean trees, fix nitrogen into the soil, boosting productivity levels. Scientists hope the scheme will convince smallholders not to sell their land to large agri-businesses and remain farmers in the Amazon.

“It’s very much a kind of ‘miracle tree’ or a super tree because some of the species can do some amazing things,” said Toby Pennington, professor of tropical plant diversity and biogeography at the University of Exeter, UK.

“They can grow really fast on very, very poor soils, even soils where a rainforest has been cut down and have become very degraded.” The trees (there are more than 300 species) are in the legume family and that means they can fix atmospheric nitrogen into the soil.

“But even amongst legumes, they have pretty fantastic growth rates,” the prof told BBC News.

“More than that, these species have fruits that are edible and often have local markets right across Latin America.”

The trees can also be coppiced, providing wood fuel, and the leaves are a good source of forage for cattle.

As the tree was common and found throughout the Amazon Basin it was deemed to be a miracle tree or super tree by projects trying to stem the relentless deforestation in the region.

Prof Pennington said properties like nitrogen fixation and lots of leaf fall, which produces mulch, means that you can grow crops underneath them with low input of fertiliser and herbicides.

“If you had a cup of coffee this morning that came from Latin America, the odds are that it was growing underneath one of these inga trees.”

Prof Pennington, who has been studying inga trees for more than two decades, has been working alongside a project that promotes the benefits of the trees to smallholders in southern Brazil’s frontier of deforestation - an area known as the “arc of destruction”.

Dr Saulo de Souza from the Institute of Green Gold [InstitutoOuro Verde] said the project delivered environmental benefits by introducing tree cover into pastures, encouraging biodiversity while mitigating the worst effects of climate change.

“These plantations would favour wildlife that could use them as habitats or as stepping stones to move between forest remnants,” he said.