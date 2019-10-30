Share:

KARACHI - The super cyclonic storm “Kyarr” in the Arabian Sea was tracked 730 kilometres southwestward of Karachi in the last 12 hours, with maximum sustained surface winds of 230-240kmph, 665km of Gwadar and 1012km northeastward of Salalah (Oman).

“Kyarr” is likely to move further northwestward till Wednesday and then it will turn southwestward, said an official at the Cyclone Advisory of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday.

There was no direct threat to any coastal area of Pakistan; however, due to exceptionally strong winds around the system’s centre and roughness in sea, low-lying islands may suffer by water intrusion due to high tides.

Scattered DS/TS-rain was also expected in lower Sindh and along Makran Coast during Wednesday to Friday. Fishermen were advised not to venture in open Sea till October 31st.

Meanwhile, fishermen of the coastal area of Gadani have set their sailboats on the shore to help protect their boats from the waves. The rising level of water had damaged many boats anchored at the shore.