Share:

LAHORE - Remington Pharma/Guard Group and Diamond Paints won the opening day matches of the Gul Ahmed 104th FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup 2019 with Polo in Pink event here at Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Remington Pharma/Guard Group thumped Newage/Pebble Breakers 5-3. Taimur Ali and Dr Faisal Qadeer Khokhar played superbly and contributed with two goals each in Remington Pharma/Guard Group’s triumph while David Payne hit one. From the losing side, Alman Jalil Azam struck twice while Mohsin Ata Khan Khosa scored one.

In the second match of the day, Diamond Paints defeated Barry’s 8-6. Iqbal Jumbhoy emerged as top scorer with an impressive hat-trick while Mike Egan and Mir Huzaifa contributed with a brace each while Mir Shoaib hit one. From the losing side, Hussain Iftikhar hammered a hat-trick while Andy Cork converted two and Joe Meyer one.

Earlier, the Gul Ahmed 104 FIP Ambassador’s Polo Cup 2019 with Polo in Pink event rolled into action after a press conference held here at historic Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday. Giving details about the event, Organising Committee Chairman Ishaq Khan Khakwani said: “Being held under the auspices of the Federation of International Polo (FIP), the FIP Ambassador’s Cup was instituted more than 20 years ago to develop international polo friendships between all the members of FIP polo playing nations. The 2019 edition of this cup has been awarded to Lahore Polo Club.

“We have 12 participating players from across the globe, including USA, UK, Canada, Iran, Sweden, Singapore and Costa Rica. After action-packed week, the final of the event will be played at historical ‘Aibak Polo Ground’ on 3rd November 2019, which will be graced by honorable President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

Lahore Polo Club (LPC) President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said: “It is a great honor to host such a prestigious polo event, which is an FIP tournament. He thanked the foreign players, who especially arrived Pakistan to play this coveted polo event. He also lauded the passion and generosity of sponsors Gul Ahmed and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

“Lahore Polo Club is one of the oldest clubs in the world. The game of polo has been regularly played in the city for over a millennium by emperors, kings, rulers, princes as well as commoners. Today, the club silently stands tall and graceful with an aura of excellence that can be felt by anyone, who visits the premises,” he added.

Gul Ahmed Director Ziad Bashir said: “Gul Ahmed and the Lahore Polo Club are both an intrinsic part of Pakistan’s heritage, bringing communities together through sport and the culture of fashion respectively. Gul Ahmed is proud to partner with the LPC for this event and we warmly welcome the FIP, players and officials to Pakistan.”

SKMH CEO Faisal Sultan said: “In order to accentuate LPC’s ongoing associations with social causes, we are linking the event with an awareness campaign for ‘Breast Cancer’ in conjunction with the ‘Polo in Pink’ event by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMH). The FIP has welcomed this initiative and the attending delegates have vowed to participate with us in contributing to this noble cause.”

Total six teams will be seen in action during the event, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Remington Pharma/Guard Group, Adisseo and Newage/Pebble Breakers while Pool B comprises Diamond Paints, Barry’s and Master Paints. Each participating team is a combination of local and international players while high-quality polo will be on offer for the polo enthusiasts throughout the week.

The foreign players, who are featuring in the event, are Iqbal Jumabhoy from Singapore, Dr Tanweer Khan from USA, Andy Cork from Great Britain, Nick from Great Britain, Mike Egan from Canada, Joseph Meyer from USA, HamzehIlkhanzadeh from Iran, KavehAtrak from Sweden, David Payne from Canada, Juan Francisco Escobar from Costa Rica, Ronald Zurcher from Costa Rica, Jason Crane from Great Britain and Roderick Vere Nicoll from Britain.