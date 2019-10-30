Share:

LAHORE - Steps are under consideration to overhaul the Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab. According to official sources, the purpose of the exercise is to make the institution more powerful so that it could deal with corrupt elements more effectively. Once the recommendations prepared for the purpose are approved, all inquiries will be conducted by a set of officers including, assistant director, deputy director, and the director. For the first time, the department will screen cases for credibility before probing them. The Anti-graft department will no longer be allowed to entertain cases outside of its scope. The ACE needs more than five dozen vehicles to be able to perform its functions more effectively.