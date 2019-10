Share:

LAHORE - Balochistan captain Akbar-ur-Rehman and Northern Naveed Malik scored centuries while Sindh’s Hassan Khan collected a five-wicket haul on day two of the sixth round of three-day non-first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2nd XI Tournament on Tuesday. At NBP Stadium in Karachi, Akbar-ur-Rehman’s 194-ball 142 helped Balochistan reach 345 for nine in their 83 overs in reply to Southern Punjab’s first innings 363 for six total. Besides Akbar, Fahad Iqbal with 59 runs contributed significantly to Balochistan’s total. Zia-ul-Haq took four while Zulfiqar Babar took three wickets. Southern Punjab managed a 20-run first innings lead. They ended day two at 36 for no loss in their second innings after nine overs of play. At the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa managed a slender five-run first innings lead as they were bowled out for 283 runs in reply to Sindh’s first innings score of 278 all out. Mohammad Mohsin Khan top-scored with a 134-ball 73, Kamran Ghulam with 62 and opener Samiullah with 60 were the other major contributors. Left-arm-spinner Hassan Khan took five wickets for 106 runs while pacer Adeel Malik took three for 69. In return, Sindh in their second innings were 23 for no loss in four overs when stumps were drawn. At LRCA Ittefaq Ground, Northern scored 344 for six in 77 overs in reply to Central Punjab’s first innings score of 400 for eight. Naveed Malik was the batting star for Northern on day two, the opener scored 143 with the help of 11 fours and three sixes. Afaq Rahim scored 66 and Sarmad Bhatti made 50 runs. Ahmed Safi took three and Saad Nasim took two wickets.