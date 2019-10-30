Share:

LAHORE - The opposition parties, namely PML-N, PPP and JUI-F have made elaborate arrangements to welcome the Azadi caravan reaching Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday. Led by JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Azadi March was heading towards Lahore for its onward journey to Islamabad till the filing of this report. The marchers are expected to reach Lahore in the wee hours of Wednesday. After a stopover in the provincial capital, the caravan will leave for Islamabad by Wednesday afternoon. The participants will stay at Minar-e-Pakistan ground and the mosques in the neighbourhood where they will be provided food and other necessities of life. Arrangements for their stay have also been made at JUI-F’s central office at Jamia Madina, Karim Park.

Opposition leaders will address the rally at Azadi Chowk Bridge (Minar-e-Pakistan) before departing for Islamabad. All opposition parties have set up camps along the entire route of the long march to welcome the marchers. The PPP has made seating arrangements at Chowk Yateem Khana and Shahdara station for the purpose.

The PML-N has also set up camps at Chauburji and Bund Road to welcome the protestors. Other parties, namely JUI-F and ANP have also made similar arrangements at Thokar Niaz Beg, Khrak Stop, Sabza Zar, Data Darbar, Bhati Chowk and Shahdara. A good number of party activists from different parties were seen present at these points till late at night to welcome the Azadi caravan. Also, the authorities closed Bund Road and adjoining streets for traffic to facilitate movement of the Azadi marchers.