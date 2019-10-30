Share:

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Amir Khan, Mohammad Taha and Qasim Akram were the stars on day one of the fifth-round of National U19 Three-Day tournament on Tuesday. At Naya Nazimabad Ground in Karachi, after being put into bat, Sindh were dismissed for 241 in 80.1 overs on the opening day of their match against Balochistan. Mohammad Taha enjoyed a memorable day with the bat scoring 105 off 154 balls, he hit nine fours and three sixes. Mubashir Nawaz contributed a 122-ball 54 which included six fours. For Balochistan, Mohammad Junaid grabbed four wickets for 92 runs in 33.1 overs. By close of play, Balochistan were nine for the loss of one wicket in 6.4 overs. Northern were bowled out for 190 runs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in their match at the Rana Naveed Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s pacer Amir Khan took five wickets for 31 in 14 overs after Northern were asked to bat first. Maaz Sadaqat also chipped in with three wickets. For Northern, Mehran Mumtaz top-scored with an unbeaten 30-ball 34. In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 37 for no loss when stumps were drawn. At Bahawalpur’s Dring Stadium, Southern Punjab were bowled out for 168 runs in their first innings against Central Punjab after deciding to bat first.

Ali Imran took four wickets for 52, while Qasim Akram grabbed three wickets for 58 runs in 16 overs. In return, Central Punjab were 138 for four in 34 overs when stumps were drawn. Qasim Akram scored an unbeaten 66 off 71 balls, his innings included nine fours.

SCORES IN BRIEF:

BALOCHISTAN U19 V SINDH U19, NAYA NAZIMABAD GROUND, KARACHI:

SINDH U19 241 all-out, 80.1 overs (Mohammad Taha 105, Mubashir Nawaz 54; Mohammad Junaid 4-92) vs BALOCHISTAN U19 9-1, 6.4 overs

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA U19 V NORTHERN U19, RANA NAVEED CRICKET ACADEMY, SHEIKHUPURA:

NORTHERN U19 190 all-out, 55.4 overs (Mehran Mumtaz 34 not out; Amir Khan 5-31, Maaz Sadaqat 3-25) vs KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA U19 37-0, 10 overs

CENTRAL PUNJAB U19 V SOUTHERN PUNJAB U19, DRING STADIUM, BAHAWALPUR:

SOUTHERN PUNJAB U19 168 all-out, 63.3 overs (Qamar Riaz 40 not-out, Mohammad Asif 37; Ali Imran 4-52, Qasim Akram 3-58) vs CENTRAL PUNJAB U19 138-4, 34 overs (Qasim Akram 66 not-out, Saif Ali Khan 41; Mohammad Zahid 2-29)

