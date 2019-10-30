Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Implementation Committee Tuesday directed the Ministry of Interior to work out a mechanism to issue Pakistan Origin Cards (POC) to those Pakistanis who, in the past, took asylum in European countries by wrongly declaring themselves as Afghan nationals.

The meeting that met under the chair of Senator Dilawar Khan is seized of the matter of issuance of POCs to those overseas Pakistanis who are permanently living abroad by declaring themselves as Afghan nationals.

In the past, many European countries had comfortable foreign policies to give asylum status to the nationals of war-torn and landlocked Afghanistan.

The official of the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) gave a briefing to the meeting on the issue.

The lawmakers observed that the “departments concerned should work out a mechanism to deal with the cases of those people who took asylum in European countries declaring them as Afghan nationals and have now applied for Pakistani Origin Cards.”

“At the same time, they should take all the precautions and carry out all due diligence in formulating the mechanism so that the name of country doesn’t get affected and the people also don’t get treated badly,” they viewed.

While discussing the matter of problems faced by pensioners of Levis personnel who performed duties in Kurram and Orakzai districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), the committee was told that some officers had been working beyond the age of superannuation and were being given salaries as well as pensions.

The Ministry of States & Frontier Regions (SAFRON) has to recover the amount from the ones overpaid and had to be diverted to other retired employees.

The case is subjudice as the matter is before the Supreme Court, the meeting was informed. The committee decided to wait for the court decision before giving any directions.

The matter of charging holiday fee by private educational institutions was deferred by the committee due to absence of mover.

Senators Aurangzeb Khan, Moulvi Muhammad Faiz, Khanzada Khan, Sajjad Hussain Turi, Naseebullah Khan Bazai, attended the meeting besides director general Foreign Office, joint secretary interior, director NADRA and officials from relevant departments.