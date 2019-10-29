Share:

ISLAMABAD-Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) teachers on Tuesday said they were subjected to violence by the government for demanding their fundamental right of releasing unpaid salaries. The BECS teachers said this in a press briefing held here. A representative of BECS teachers Muzahir Hussain addressing to media said that they are serving country for last 25 years, but still deprived of basic rights. He said that BECS teachers in far-flung areas of the country are providing free education to children, but government is snatching bread and butter from these teachers.

He said that no government has come forward in last two decades to support BECS teachers and solve their issues. Muzahir Hussain claimed that they were promised to be regularised and their outstanding dues would be cleared by the ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, but neither of the promises was fulfilled.

“Every year we remind the government of our long-standing issues, but no one listens to us,” BECS teacher lamented.

He said that in police custody teachers were subjected to violence and misbehaved largely.

“We were asking for our democratic right and were responded with police force,” he said.

Muzahir further said that BECS teachers staged a protest at D-Chowk for their rights, but water cannon was used on them, he alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government did not bring any relief for them as their 10-month salaries are still pending.