The Federal Cabinet has approved to constitute anti-money laundering Special Committee on Tuesday.

This was announced by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan at a media briefing in Islamabad on Tuesday.

She said the cabinet granted approval for construction of high-rise buildings in different cities of the country, including Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore, after identifying the air-routes by the Civil Aviation Authority.

Dr Firdous said the cabinet also approved resolution of all the pending issues with Russia under various Memorandums of Understanding.

She went on to say that the board of directors of several companies including Sui Southern Gas Pipeline Company will be reorganized.

The special assistant said that the cabinet approved suspending the contracts of Pakistan LNG Limited CEO, MD and PLL.

"The federal cabinet also approved appointment of National Savings Director General and members of Pakistan Veterinary Council," she said.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Ehsas Under Graduate programme will be launched in November and the cabinet approved giving 50,000 scholarships in next four years.

She said scholarships will be awarded on merit-cum need basis and students of 120 public sector universities will be eligible for the award.

She said children hailing from a family with an income of less than 45,000 rupees will be eligible for the programme. She said fifty percent of the scholarships will be given to female students, while two percent quota be reserved for minorities and disabled.