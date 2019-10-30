Share:

KARACHI - The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD), Sindh has directed officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and Karachi, Malir, Lyari, Sehwan, Hyderabad and Larkana development authorities to ensure implementation of the Sindh Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act (SEPDA -2018) in letter and spirit.

The DEPD asked the SBCA officials to implement SEPDA-2018 in line with the directives of Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh on DEPD Syed Qassim Naveed Qamar, said a statement on Tuesday.

The DEPD Sindh directed to provide facilities in all buildings intended for commercial and public use and buildings meant for the purposes of health, welfare, education, religious and recreation shall provide facilities to the disabled persons.

The facilities include ramp, minimum one toilet designed for persons on wheelchairs with adequate safety measures and parking reserved for the disabled persons, he added. Qassim said that provision of such facilities will definitely ease the lives of the special persons and expressed hope that all departments concerned will cooperate in this regard.