LAHORE - On the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab government has approved the release of funds for free treatment of cancer patients. In this regard, Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab Government will release funds worth seven billion rupees for providing free of cost treatment to the cancer patients for the next five years. A meeting of cabinet committee of finance and development was held in CM’s Office which was presided over by Minister Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht and Provincial Minister for Information Mian Aslam Iqbal. The meeting gave approval to the release of funds for providing free treatment to the cancer patients. The meeting also gave approval to disburse pending amount of Rs. 1.16 billion to Novartis Pharma Pakistan. This amount will be released under a supplementary grant. The meeting also decided to extend the agreement with the pharmaceutical company for providing free treatment to the cancer patients.