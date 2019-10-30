Share:

LAHORE - CarFirst, Pakistan’s most trusted used car trading platform, was awarded the prestigious ‘Icon Award’ for ‘Fastest Growing Tech Company In Pakistan’ at the 14th Consumers Choice Awards 2019 in Karachi by the Consumers Association of Pakistan. Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, presented the award to CarFirst’s CEO & co-founder, Raja Murad Khan. The award reflects the CarFirst’s growth and its customer-centric approach, innovative products and how well it caters to the evolving needs of customers. Consumers Association of Pakistan is the largest network of consumers rights in Pakistan and gives out awards to consumer-friendly companies who offer their products and services in the best interest of Pakistani consumers. These awards are especially gratifying as the winners are selected from a wide cross-section of Pakistani consumers through different surveys conducted by the Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP).