Share:

LAHORE - Christian leaders have demanded that Edward College Peshawar should be returned to the Peshawar Church as per court orders of 1986. Addressing a press conference here, Bishop Alexander John Malik, Sebastian Shah, Reverend Dr Majeed Able and Tahir Khalil Sindhu said that Edward College has been working under the control of the Church for the last over 150 years and should be returned to its previous management. Christian leaders said that KPK government had taken over control of this institution without any justification. They also demanded of the Prime Minister to take notice of the matter. Also, Member Punjab Assembly Khalil Tahir Sindhu has submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly secretariat to seek attention of the Federal Government on the issue.