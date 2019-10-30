Share:

One of the world’s most craveable brands, Cinnabon, has officially opened the doors to its flagship store in Karachi, located centrally off Khayaban-e-Shahbaz.

With winter just around the corner, few things promise to celebrate the arrival of the cold months like this wonderfully designed space, its warmly lit tables perfect for catching up, hand-crafted coffees and the scent of cinnamon rolls wafting all the way down the street.

On Saturday, the opening was hosted by Cinnabon Pakistan’s team, led by CEO Yassir Khawaja, and attended by a host of food enthusiasts, celebrities and influential bloggers.

Our favourites from the menu include the classic cinnamon roll, its tightly baked swirls filled with rich cinnamon and topped with their signature frosting.

The Cookie BonBites, which as the name suggests, is made from their bite-size cinnamon rolls, BonBites, baked inside of delicious chocolate chip cookie dough.

And of course, the caramel pecan cinnamon roll, Makara cinnamon wrapped in warm dough drizzled with caramel frosting and topped with roasted pecan nuts - love at first bite.

The drinks menu has a great deal to offer as well. Try the Mochalatta Chill which ups the ante on iced coffees, blending chocolate and coffee flavors into a chilled cup with whipped cream on top.

This location marks Cinnabon’s seventh store in Pakistan. Other locations include Dolmen Mall in Karachi; Emporium Mall, Packages Mall and Gulberg III in Lahore; Centaurus Mall and Giga Mall in Islamabad.