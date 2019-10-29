Share:

Rawalpindi-A 30-year-old man died of dengue fever in Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Tuesday, informed sources. With the death of the patient identified as Azam, from Kirtar Pura, the death toll reached to 59 in the district.

According to sources, Azam was brought to BBH by his family from Kartar Pura some six days ago with symptoms of fever, vomiting and pain in joints. The doctors took blood samples of the patient and sent for dengue serology, they said adding that the laboratory experts had declared Azam a dengue patient. The doctors handed over the dead body to heirs for burial, sources said. A senior doctor, working in BBH, also confirmed that dengue fever claimed the life of Azam. Meanwhile, Provincial Health Minsiter Dr Yasmin Rashid claimed the doctors have cured more than 72,000 dengue suspected and confirmed patients in the three teaching hospitals and the administration had not received any single complaint from any patient regarding negligence of doctors. She said the government has made comprehensive arrangements for overhearing the dengue outbreak and to provide medical treatment to dengue affected patients.