KARACHI - Rabiul Awwal’s moon has been sighted, Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee made the announcement on Tuesday night. The auspicious day of 12 Rabiul Awwal (Eid Miladun Nabi) will be celebrated on November 10, Sunday. Chairman of the committee Mufti Muneebur Rehman presided over the meeting at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) office. Zonal committees from Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta also gathered evidence and regarding moon sightings.